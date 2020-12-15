Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Lunar Way

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Lunar launches in-app Pay Later credit

Lunar launches in-app Pay Later credit

Danish-based challenger bank Lunar has launched a 'Pay Later' credit, making it possible to split all transactions in installments retroactively or postpone an expense up to 30 days in the Lunar app.

The new feature will be available for all users with a minimum deposit of €270 to their current account every month. Up to 30 days post transaction the user can go back in time and choose a payment plan to defer or split a payment in four, up to a maximum of €1,400 a month.

Ken Villum Klausen, founder and CEO of Lunar says: "The product is built for the customer, not the merchants. You don’t need different providers and we do not prompt the customers to spend more when they buy. We let everyone manage their finances conveniently regardless of what kind of buy, bill or transaction they want to split or defer."

The new alternative to consumer credit comes after Lunar’s launch of its first consumer lending products on its own balance sheet.

Says Klausen: "We have a very clear picture of our customers’ transaction history and that is why we have built a post-purchase credit option that is not limited to shopping, but can be used in all aspects of your financial life."

Lunar’s Pay Later product is built into the app and lets users split or postpone after going through a soft credit check. If a user wants to postpone a purchase or bill of €270 up to 60 days the fee will be €5. Alternatively, customers can split a transaction of €800 into four for €66.

Related Companies

Lunar Way

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Unlocking the Value of Data in Wealth Management

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[White Paper] Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux, [White Paper] Paving the[White Paper] Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Trending

Related News
Lunar to extend product suite on €40 million capital raise
/startups

Lunar to extend product suite on €40 million capital raise

Lunar Way joins Nordic API Gateway roster
/payments

Lunar Way joins Nordic API Gateway roster

Lunar launches account for teens

04 Jun

Lunar simplifying stock trading with new service for beginner investors

14 Apr

Nordic challenger Lunar scoops EUR20 million in new funding

03 Apr

Nordic challenger Lunar targets entry-level investors

11 Dec 2019

Trending

  1. TransferWise to make 750 hires

  2. Bank of England warns of Brexit payment disruption

  3. Stripe plots Asian expansion

  4. UK Supreme Court paves the way for &#163;14 billion Mastercard class action

  5. Deutsche Bank gets better engineer job applicants after Google tie-up

Research
See all papers »
Managing Compliance and Growth

Managing Compliance and Growth

Automation, Resiliency and Agility: Key Drivers of Cloud Adoption and Strategy

Automation, Resiliency and Agility: Key Drivers of Cloud Adoption and Strategy

The Future of Core Banking 2020

The Future of Core Banking 2020