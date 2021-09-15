Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

TrueLayer

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
TrueLayer takes the pain out of payouts with Open Banking

TrueLayer takes the pain out of payouts with Open Banking

TrueLayer is tackling the issue of slow merchant withdrawals and refunds with the launch of a new Open Banking-based instant payouts feature.

TrueLayer's PayOuts combines Open Banking verification and fast payment rails to overcome the arduous process of conducting due diligence on customer profiles before issuing payments. The product works by matching the name provided by the customer with what's on file at their bank to confirm the details are correct.

With customer details pre-populated and verified, payouts are then automatically issued through TrueLayer’s infrastructure, connected to thousands of banks in the UK and across the EU through a simple API integration.

Payouts is already being used by TrueLayer clients, including UK online car retailer, Cazoo, to instantly pay customers when they sell their car via the platform.

Murtaza Bootwala, head of payments at TrueLayer, says the product is designed with ecommerce, wealthtech and trading, marketplaces, and iGaming in mind.

“Businesses today are laser-focused on customer experience, and the post-purchase experience involving customers requesting refunds, or users withdrawing their savings and investments, is critical to build loyalty," he says. "We built Payouts to take the pain out of these transactions and enable firms to create a compelling value proposition for their entire customer base - withdraw your funds or receive refunds instantly.”

The launch of Payouts continues the expansion of TrueLayer’s software suite following the launch of its PayDirect service in January.

Related Companies

TrueLayer

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How can Payments Innovation supercharge the Customer Experience?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Impact Study] Refreshing Payment Orchestration for a digital future[Impact Study] Refreshing Payment Orchestration for a digital future

Trending

Related News
TrueLayer opens new European HQ in Dublin
/regulation

TrueLayer opens new European HQ in Dublin

HeyTrade taps TrueLayer for Open Banking integration to mobile investing app
/startups

HeyTrade taps TrueLayer for Open Banking integration to mobile investing app

TrueLayer raises $70 million in preparation for Open Finance moment

08 Apr

TrueLayer launches payments-as-a-service product

26 Jan

TrueLayer enters Australian Open Banking market

23 Oct 2020

TrueLayer raises $25m

21 Sep 2020

Pandemic drives surge in Open Banking-based payment initiation

25 Aug 2020

Trending

  1. Ripple vets unveil global micropayments network for Web 3.0

  2. Amazon developing POS to compete with PayPal, Shopify

  3. Starling Bank to offer 6-month paid returnships

  4. Yolt to close consumer app to focus on open banking tech platform

  5. Monzo makes BNPL move

Research
See all reports »
Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity

Managed Services: Helping Banks refocus on Innovation and Growth

Managed Services: Helping Banks refocus on Innovation and Growth