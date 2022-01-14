Citi recruits for digital assets MD in transaction banking business

Citigroup is recruiting for a leader to run a digital asset division within the bank's treasury and trade solutions business.

Citi is looking for a domain expert who will work with fintech startups, clients and internal teams to shape the bank's proposition. The bank says the role has been created in recognition of the rapidly changing digital assets landscape.



Reuters reported late last year that the bank intended to hire 100 staff to kickstart its digital assets strategy.



The head of TTS digital assets will be a member of the TTS partnership and innovation team and among other things will be charged with working with venture-backed startups in blockchain and digital assets in identifying their technical and commercial challenges and mapping them to Citi technology and products



"This individual will lead global efforts in formulating a TTS digital assets strategy, building out cross-TTS/TTS digital asset products and capabilities, implementing a governance structure, and engaging with key internal and external stakeholders including partners, clients and regulators," states the job posting.



The chosen candidate "will work closely with the in-business innovation and business development leads as well as product heads to identify, develop and scale capabilities, knowledge and products across first line (Product & Tech), and second line with an aim to create readiness for TTS with respect to digital assets. This includes relevant scalable commercial propositions, including a focus on regulated liability and multi-currency interoperable digital payments, liquidity and trade networks."



The bank says the ideal candidate will possess both a business background that enables them to drive engagements and interact at the executive level, as well as a technical background that enables them to comfortably and effectively interact with CTOs, Fluency in cloud computing is required as is a "keen sense of ownership, scrappiness, drive, and a track record of executing in the face of ambiguity, shifting priorities, and limited resources".