Citi leads $15 million round in digital assets data firm Amberdata

Citi has led a $15 million round in digital assets data company Amberdata, reflecting growing institutional interest in crypto markets

Amberdata delivers data and insights into blockchain networks, crypto markets, and decentralised finance. Founded in 2017, the firm analyses over eight million blockchain network transactions and more than $500 billion in trading activities daily.



The data hose can be used by investors entering digital asset markets as a source of information for research, trading, risk, analytics, reporting, and compliance. Institutional customers can integrate real-time and historical data and metrics via FIX, REST, WebSockets, and RPC and gain access to reference rates, Indexes, and analytics.



"Amberdata has a unique approach and an extensive offering that transforms complex data into easy-to-use information," says Itay Tuchman, global head of foreign exchange at Citi. "They have been great partners to collaborate with and helped us to utilise data much faster than expected."



Franklin Templeton, Galaxy Digital, Rovida Kruptos Assets, and executives at GoldenTree Asset Management also participated in the capital raise. They are joined by HWVP who previously led Amberdata's Series Seed.



Amberdata says it will use the funds to double R&D headcount and expand go-to-market both in the United States and internationally.