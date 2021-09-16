Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Citi Amberdata

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Markets

Keywords

Blockchain Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Citi leads $15 million round in digital assets data firm Amberdata

Citi leads $15 million round in digital assets data firm Amberdata

Citi has led a $15 million round in digital assets data company Amberdata, reflecting growing institutional interest in crypto markets

Amberdata delivers data and insights into blockchain networks, crypto markets, and decentralised finance. Founded in 2017, the firm analyses over eight million blockchain network transactions and more than $500 billion in trading activities daily.

The data hose can be used by investors entering digital asset markets as a source of information for research, trading, risk, analytics, reporting, and compliance. Institutional customers can integrate real-time and historical data and metrics via FIX, REST, WebSockets, and RPC and gain access to reference rates, Indexes, and analytics.

"Amberdata has a unique approach and an extensive offering that transforms complex data into easy-to-use information," says Itay Tuchman, global head of foreign exchange at Citi. "They have been great partners to collaborate with and helped us to utilise data much faster than expected."

Franklin Templeton, Galaxy Digital, Rovida Kruptos Assets, and executives at GoldenTree Asset Management also participated in the capital raise. They are joined by HWVP who previously led Amberdata's Series Seed.

Amberdata says it will use the funds to double R&D headcount and expand go-to-market both in the United States and internationally.

Related Companies

Citi Amberdata

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Markets

Keywords

Blockchain Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Future-proofing Cross-Border Payments in a rapidly evolving world

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Cost of doing business as usual or an avoidable drain on margin?[New Paper] Cost of doing business as usual or an avoidable drain on margin?

Trending

Related News
Citi launches digital platform to connect SMEs with local lenders
/retail

Citi launches digital platform to connect SMEs with local lenders

Citi Ventures joins $44.3 million round in lending network Splash
/startups

Citi Ventures joins $44.3 million round in lending network Splash

Citi invests in fractional fixed income platform BondEvalue

09 Jun

Citi partners IDB on blockchain-based cross-border payments trial

09 Apr

Citi streamlines cross-border payments with digital documentation

11 Mar

Citi picks Volante for global ISO 20022 migration

19 Jan

Trending

  1. Ripple vets unveil global micropayments network for Web 3.0

  2. Amazon developing POS to compete with PayPal, Shopify

  3. Starling Bank to offer 6-month paid returnships

  4. Monzo makes BNPL move

  5. Former Wise employees snag $8.5M for multicurrency investing app

Research
See all reports »
Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity

Managed Services: Helping Banks refocus on Innovation and Growth

Managed Services: Helping Banks refocus on Innovation and Growth