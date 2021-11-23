Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Citi to hire 100 staff for digital assets division

Citi Bank is to hire 100 staff to kickstart its digital assets business.

The beefed-up team will be led by Puneet Singhvi, head of blockchain and digital assets at its global markets operation, and will be tasked with providing the bank with a strategic plan to enter the digital assets space, focusing on new products, clients, and investments.

The company first launched its digital assets division in June this year.

According to a report by Reuters the new team will be made up of both internal and external hires and be based across a number of international locations, including London, Tel Aviv, New York, and Singapore.

"Prior to offering any products and services, we are studying these markets, as well as the evolving regulatory landscape and associated risks, in order to meet our own regulatory frameworks and supervisory expectations," a Citi spokesperson told the newswire.

