Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

ING

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
ING invests in EIT InnoEnergy

ING invests in EIT InnoEnergy

ING has acquired a stake in EIT InnoEnergy, an EU-backed climate and renewable energy tech investor.

Supported by the European Institute of Innovation & Technology, EIT InnoEnergy boastsd a portfolio of 300 companies that are on track to generate €72.8 billion in revenue and save 1.1G tons of CO2e annually by 2030.

ING joins 24 other companies as an EIT InnoEnergy shareholder, including the likes of Volkswagen, TotalEnergies, Naturgy, and EDF.

Gido van Graas, global head of new energy technologies at ING says: “Sustainability, energy innovations and the energy transition are focus areas at ING, as demonstrated by our commitment to the Net-Zero Banking Alliance and how we’re aligning our portfolio with net-zero climate goals, for example. Partnering with EIT InnoEnergy is a major opportunity to further support the energy transition through new and clean energies like battery storage, green hydrogen and solar PV.”

Related Companies

ING

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Future-Ready Payments Solutions: Remaining competitive with reusable technology[New Impact Study] Future-Ready Payments Solutions: Remaining competitive with reusable technology

Trending

Related News
ING to wind down Payvision
/payments

ING to wind down Payvision

ING innovation chief Legrand quits
/people

ING innovation chief Legrand quits

ING spins out bond analytics fintech Katana

07 Jan 2020

ING joins $19.3m funding round for regtech Ascent

08 Nov 2019

ING invests in machine learning-based credit decisioning startup

25 Sep 2019

ING takes academic approach to AI

28 Mar 2019

ING builds analytics academy to help employees with data skills

18 Jan 2019

Trending

  1. Revolut launches as a bank in 10 Western European countries

  2. Citi to sack unvaccinated staff at the end of the month

  3. Wise shares tank on Citi analyst note

  4. Starling pulls Facebook advertising; preps SaaS offering

  5. US banks form stablecoin consortium

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk

Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk

The Reinvention of Card Payments

The Reinvention of Card Payments