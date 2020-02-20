Hamers quits ING to take on CEO role at UBS

Ralph Hamers, the architect of ING's 'Think Forward' digital strategy is quitting the Dutch lender to take over the CEO role at UBS.

After 29 years at ING, the past six years as CEO, Hamers will join UBS on 1 September 2020, taking over the role from outgoing CEO Sergio P. Ermotti.



Under his tenure, ING has paid back the Dutch state money owed from a bail-out during the financial crisis and implemented a fundamental shift in its operating model, slashing the branch network and investing heavily in digital.



Says Hamers: “I am proud of what we have accomplished during the more than six years I had the privilege to lead ING. We grew our customer base by over 20%, with an increase of 70% in primary customers. I am convinced that the steps we have taken to prepare ING for a digital and mobile future will continue to pay off."



UBS Group AG Board Chairman Axel A. Weber says "Ralph is the right CEO to lead our business into its next chapter. A seasoned and well-respected banker with proven expertise in digital transformation, Ralph has an impressive track record leading ING Group for more than six years. As the industry undergoes fundamental change, Ralph is the person to lead UBS’s continued transformation."