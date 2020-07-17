Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
UBS invests in home ownership startup Houzy

UBS invests in home ownership startup Houzy

As part of its platform business model for property owners, UBS has invested in Houzy, a Swiss startup that offers users tips and tools to handle renovations and likely costs.

The interest in Houzy follows the recent launch by UBS of key4, an open online platform for financing and maintaining owner-occupied homes and housing.

Houzy offers homeowners individual recommendations for managing their property, tapping an expert resource base of 500 professionals from ten sectors. For example, it tells subscribers when their heating system should be renovated and how much money they should set aside for the purpose. The firm currently claims 15,000 registered users.

Martha Böckenfeld, head digital platforms & marketplaces says the start-up offers useful tools associated with home ownership and will complement the open ecosystem of key4.

"The partnership with Houzy is a significant step towards building our ecosystem around key4 and creates targeted added value for homeowners," she says. "This strategic cooperation will enable all house and apartment owners to rely on key4 to provide answers and solutions to the various complex questions they may be asking themselves about home ownership, and to obtain information thanks to relevant tips, recommendations and the provision of services."

The size of the investment was not disclosed.

