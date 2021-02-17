Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Opera

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Internet browser Opera prepares for roll out of fintech banking service

Internet browser Opera prepares for roll out of fintech banking service

Internet company Opera is moving into financial services with the launch of Dify, an in-browser cashback service and digital wallet for online shopping.

Launching first in Spain, the the initial version of the Dify app ships with a current account, a free virtual debit card issued by Mastercard, as well as Google Pay support for offline spending.

The company intends to expand the service across the EU, where it currently claims 50 million active users.

The business developments that preceded the launch included the January 2020 acquisition of Estonian banking-as-a-service startup, Pocosys and takeover terms for the buy out of Lithuanian digital bank Fjord Bank.

“The total size of Opera’s investment into Dify is expected to exceed $100 million over the next few years, given we scale as expected," says spokesperson Krystian Kolondra, EVP browsers & EEA fintech at Opera. "This includes acquisitions, development cost and our marketing and distribution plans.”

The first version of the Dify app will allow consumers to receive ecommerce cashback for purchases made on partner websites accessed through the Opera browser. Partner brands, which include Nike, Sephora and Asos, will appear in a new shopping-related trab on the Opera browser.

Says Kolondra: “Every day millions of people shop online and make their payments using the Opera browsers. With Dify, we are making the browser and a superior wallet work better, together, to improve users’ shopping experience and also make it financially rewarding”.

In the future, Opera’s plans include offering more wallet services like savings management, credit, investment opportunities and instant cashback.

Related Companies

Opera

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar On-Demand] The Trends Driving Digitalisation in Corporate Banking

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative - Take the Survey >, Payments Modernisation: The CloudPayments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative - Take the Survey >

Trending

Related News
Web browser Opera to acquire startup digital bank
/startups

Web browser Opera to acquire startup digital bank

Trending

  1. Citi loses legal battle over $0.5 billion funds transfer gaffe

  2. Build your own bank: Ikea acquires 49% stake in Ikano Bank

  3. Goldman Sachs adds investing feature to Marcus

  4. Mastercard to enable crypto flow across its network

  5. Rabobank to cut five thousand staff and downsize branch network

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?