Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Opera

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Payments Start ups Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Opera hires PayPal veteran Hu to run fintech arm

Opera hires PayPal veteran Hu to run fintech arm

Internet browser Opera has hired PayPal and WeChat Pay veteran Allen Hu to run its recently launched fintech arm, Dify.

Unveiled last month, Diffy offers Opera's 50 million EU users an in-browser cashback service and digital wallet for online shopping.

Appointed as executive vice president, Hu brings a wealth of experience from nearly ten years at PayPal, where he was regional head of Global Core Payments, based in California.

Hu gained expertise in fintech as a venture partner in Sequoia Capital China, where he focused on investments in the fintech sector. Prior to that, he was the general manager of Baidu Pay, the COO of Ping An FinTech, and the deputy general manager of TenPay, a Tencent company, where he launched WeChat Pay.

Speaking of his new appointment, Hu says: “Just as PayPal captured the fintech world initially with its online payment solutions, I see huge potential for Opera to similarly disrupt financial services and become a key fintech player through Dify.”

Launching first in Spain, the initial version of the Dify app ships with a current account, a free virtual debit card issued by Mastercard, as well as Google Pay support for offline spending. It will eventually be rolled out across all EU member states.

Krystian Kolondra, EVP browsers & EEA fintech at Opera, comments: “Appointing such a senior figure from the fintech and payments industry speaks to our commitment to the vertical, and to the investment and growth potential we see for Dify. Allen’s expertise will be invaluable in helping us drive the fintech division and achieve our ambition to continue to bring new services to market under the Dify brand.”

Related Companies

Opera

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Payments Start ups Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: EBAday 2021 - Save the date! Join us on 28-30 June – Payments Transformation in 2021 - The Road to Success

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

EBAday 2021 - 28-30 June - Save the date!EBAday 2021 - Save the date! Join us on 28-30 June – Payments Transformation in 2021 - The Road to Success

Trending

Related News
Internet browser Opera prepares for roll out of fintech banking service
/payments

Internet browser Opera prepares for roll out of fintech banking service

Web browser Opera to acquire startup digital bank
/startups

Web browser Opera to acquire startup digital bank

Trending

  1. Ripple settles with Youtube over XRP scam suit

  2. JPMorgan closes Chase Pay

  3. Former HSBC innovation chief Balkin joins JPMorgan Chase

  4. Citi streamlines cross-border payments with digital documentation

  5. Santander UK preps for major overhaul with new senior tech hires

Research
See all papers »
Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship