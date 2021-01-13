Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

AIB Group KBC Bank TSB Bank of Ireland

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Irish banks club together on real-time payments app

Irish banks club together on real-time payments app

Four of ireland's largest banks are joining forces to create a multi-bank payments app, accoprding to the irish Times.

Bank of Ireland, AIB, Permanent TSB and the Irish arm of Belgian bank KBC have come together to set up Syntech Payments, a joint venture company to oversee the project.

Syntech this week provided notification of the venture to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), which has launched a preliminary investigation into the plan under competition rules.

Trade body the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland, confirmed to the irish Times that Syntech was connected to the planned launch of a “multi-banking payment app that will enable Irish users to send and make payments in real time”.

“This is now a matter for the CCPC and we await their determination on the application,” the BPFI told the paper.

Syntech was established in September, according to records in the Companies Registration Office.

Related Companies

AIB Group KBC Bank TSB Bank of Ireland

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: What's next for open source technology and modernising payments? - Take the Survey >

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Trust over Tools: How to Stop Misinterpreting Consumer Desires, Trust over Tools: How to STrust over Tools: How to Stop Misinterpreting Consumer Desires

Trending

Related News
Irish banking federation sets up cross-sector Fintech Foresight Group

Irish banking federation sets up cross-sector Fintech Foresight Group

Irish banks pilot blockchain for professional credentials

Irish banks pilot blockchain for professional credentials

AIB eyes EUR100m Payzone acquisition

29 Jan 2019

Irish central bank tunes in to fintech

20 Apr 2018

Trending

  1. There is no reason to sell. What will happen to Bitcoin and Ethereum?

  2. 15 DevOps Trends to Watch for in 2021

  3. Mastercard unveils cloud POS acceptance tech

  4. Simple shuts down

  5. Exclusive: Santander pulls plug on Asto SME app

Research
See all papers »
Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

The Future of ESGTech 2020

The Future of ESGTech 2020

Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty

Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty