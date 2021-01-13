Irish banks club together on real-time payments app

Four of ireland's largest banks are joining forces to create a multi-bank payments app, accoprding to the irish Times.

Bank of Ireland, AIB, Permanent TSB and the Irish arm of Belgian bank KBC have come together to set up Syntech Payments, a joint venture company to oversee the project.



Syntech this week provided notification of the venture to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), which has launched a preliminary investigation into the plan under competition rules.



Trade body the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland, confirmed to the irish Times that Syntech was connected to the planned launch of a “multi-banking payment app that will enable Irish users to send and make payments in real time”.



“This is now a matter for the CCPC and we await their determination on the application,” the BPFI told the paper.



Syntech was established in September, according to records in the Companies Registration Office.