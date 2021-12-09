Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
Green fintech Sugi joins forces with wealth manager Artorius

Green fintech Sugi joins forces with wealth manager Artorius

Green fintech Sugi has joined forces with Artorius to offer the wealth manager's clients bespoke access to environmental metrics that can help them build greener portfolios.

Sugi has built an app that helps retail investors check the carbon impact of their investments and the global warming temperature alignment of their portfolios, alongside industry benchmarks and similar investments for comparison.

It has now struck its first partnership with a wealth manager, giving Artorius clients bespoke access to Sugi’s environmental metrics, providing personalised information about the climate impact of investments.

Sugi currently displays impact data for 95% of the global listed equities market and offers comprehensive coverage of ETFs, mutual funds and investment trusts. Rather than source information from asset managers, Sugi performs its own analysis from company-level data.

Paddy Lewis, CEO, Artorius, says: "Artorius is incredibly proud to be the first wealth manager to partner with Sugi, enhancing our ESG offering with Sugi’s first-class environmental metrics and the ability for our clients to reduce their carbon footprint by offsetting via verified carbon credits."

