News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
Sugi portfolio temperature feature shows users how cool their investments are

Sugi portfolio temperature feature shows users how cool their investments are

Green fintech Sugi has added a feature to its app that lets users check the temperature alignment of their investment portfolios.

Launched in public beta in the UK late last year, the free Sugi app helps retail investors check the carbon impact of their investments.

The new feature means investors can check the warming potential of their portfolios and whether they are aligned with the Paris Agreement’s 2°C target.

Through Open Finance technology, Sugi connects to over 80 investment platforms, covering most of the UK online market. By connecting one or more portfolios on the Sugi app, users can view their overall portfolio temperature. Using data from S&P Global Trucost, Sugi’s portfolio temperature feature incorporates results from 4400 global listed companies and all the major global indices.

Josh Gregory, CEO, Sugi, says: "By shifting our investments to green, everyday investors can take control, driving change in the investment industry and corporate behaviour to make a real difference. But we can only do that with the right information. At the moment, none of us has any idea about the real impact our investments have on the planet.

"With Sugi, UK retail investors can see how much their portfolios contribute to global warming and the difference between what companies say they’re doing to combat climate change and what they’re actually doing. More importantly, we can all use that information to make greener choices when managing our finances."

