Sugi launches green investment app

Sugi, an app that enables users to check the carbon impact of their investments, has launched a public beta in the UK.

Aimed at retail investors, the free to use app shows users the annual carbon impact of each investment in absolute numbers, alongside an industry average and carbon data for similar investments in the market.



The app displays impact data for over 15,000 listed equities - 95% of the listed equities market - over 3,500 exchange traded funds (ETFs) and certain actively managed funds, with plans to introduce a wider range of funds - and more environmental data - in the coming months.



Users link their investment portfolios, which can include ISAs and SIPPs, to Sugi via Moneyhub’s Open Finance API, enabling them to access personalised impact data.



Josh Gregory, CEO and founder of Sugi, said: “Working with Moneyhub allows us to give our users unparalleled access to their investment information in one place.



“By providing users with simple, objective data, Sugi aims to make green investing easier, understandable and more accessible for everyone.”

