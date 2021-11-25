Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Ripple

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Palau to issue Government-backed stablecoin with Ripple support

Palau to issue Government-backed stablecoin with Ripple support

Western Pacific island state the Republic of Palau has engaged with Ripple to to explore using the XRP Ledger to create a government-issued national stablecoin.

The partnership will initially focus on developing strategies for cross-border payments and a USD-backed digital currency for Palau. This could see the implementation of the world’s first government-backed national stablecoin in the first half of 2022 for which Ripple would provide Palau with technical, business, design and policy support.

Palau president Surangel S. Whipps, Jr. says: “The first phase of the partnership will focus on a cross-border payments strategy and exploring options to create a national digital currency, providing the citizens of Palau with greater financial access.”

The XRP Ledger provides financial institutions and government bodies such as Palau the ability to fully settle transactions for fractions of a penny and in just 3-5 seconds. To date, more than 5,400 currencies have been issued and traded on the XRP Ledger via its integrated decentralized exchange (DEX) and custom token functionality that makes it possible to create, issue and manage crypto currencies, including stablecoins.

Related Companies

Ripple

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Wealth Management 2022

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Impact Study] Open Banking powered by the Cloud, Democratising Finance at Scale[Impact Study] Open Banking powered by the Cloud, Democratising Finance at Scale

Trending

Related News
Binance and Ripple weigh in on crypto regulation
/regulation

Binance and Ripple weigh in on crypto regulation

Bhutan to pilot digital currency with Ripple tech
/crypto

Bhutan to pilot digital currency with Ripple tech

Ripple makes ODL strides in Japan

28 Jul

BankDhofar taps Ripple for Oman-India remittances

27 May

Ripple to acquire 40% stake in Asia's Trianglo

30 Mar

Ripple touts private version of XRP ledger as CBDC problem-solver

04 Mar

Trending

  1. Revolut launches ‘offensive’ menstruation campaign

  2. Nubank moves into e-commerce

  3. ECB extends oversight of electronic payments to digital wallets and crypto-assets

  4. Stripe launches online-to-offline Terminal across Europe

  5. DeFi fraud and theft losses reach $10.5 billion in 2021

Research
See all reports »
Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking

Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking

The Future of Wealth Management 2022

The Future of Wealth Management 2022

Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach

Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach