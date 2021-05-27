Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
BankDhofar taps Ripple for Oman-India remittances

BankDhofar taps Ripple for Oman-India remittances

Oman-based BankDhofar has joined Ripple's payment network to connect with India's IndusInd Bank for real-time mobile remittances.

Thanks to RippleNet, BankDhofar customers will be able to transfer up to OMR 1,000 (around $2600), to deposit accounts in India - the top remittance receiving country in the world - instantly through their mobile app.

Ripple says its blockchain-based network means that payments will be processed instantly, reliably, cost-effectively and with end-to-end visibility anywhere in the world.

Navin Gupta, MD, South Asia and Mena, Ripple, says: “Ripple is excited to partner with BankDhofar and IndusInd Bank to enhance the cross-border payments experience from Oman to India to be easier, cheaper and more reliable with blockchain technology.”

