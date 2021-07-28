Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

SBI Holdings Ripple

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Ripple makes ODL strides in Japan

Ripple makes ODL strides in Japan

Ripple has completed its first On-Deman Liquidity implementation in Japan, opening an XRP to fiat remittance corridor for the Filipino diaspora.

Approximately $1.8 billion in remittances flow every year from Japan to the Philippines, with money transfer costs coming in at almost twice as much as the average of all the G8 countries.

The new remittance corridor will link Japanese money transfer provider SBI Remit with Philippines mobile payments service Coins.ph and crypto exchange SBI VC Trade in cross border trades that will flip fiat transactions into XRP and back again.

“We see tremendous potential in leveraging blockchain technology to transform not only the way payment transactions are made but in how we manage our business by unlocking trapped capital,” says Nobuo Ando, representative director of SBI Remit. “The launch of ODL in Japan is just the start, and we look forward to continuing to push into the next frontier of financial innovation, beyond real-time payments in just the Philippines, but to other parts of the region as well.”

Asia Pacific is now one of the fastest growing regions for Ripple with transactions growing 130% year-over-year.

The latest news comes on the heels of similar partnerships with companies like Novatti and Tranglo, as well as Ripple’s recent hiring of finance and technology veteran Brooks Entwistle as managing director of Southeast Asia.

Related Companies

SBI Holdings Ripple

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Agile cloud migration and the customer experience connection[On-Demand Webinar] Agile cloud migration and the customer experience connection

Trending

Related News
Ripple invests in NFT marketplace Mintable
/crypto

Ripple invests in NFT marketplace Mintable

Ripple hires Mastercard's Sendi Young as European lead
/people

Ripple hires Mastercard's Sendi Young as European lead

BankDhofar taps Ripple for Oman-India remittances

27 May

Ripple to acquire 40% stake in Asia's Trianglo

30 Mar

Ripple and MoneyGram wind down partnership

09 Mar

Ripple touts private version of XRP ledger as CBDC problem-solver

04 Mar

Trending

  1. Swift takes on low-value cross-border payments

  2. Visa to acquire Currencycloud

  3. Lloyds and Mastercard aim to take A2A payments mainstream

  4. Former Mollie and Klarna execs build BNPL platform for B2B purchasing

  5. Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds and others hit by major DNS outage

Research
See all reports »
Responding to Lending Disruption

Responding to Lending Disruption

Driving successful Cloud Transformation

Driving successful Cloud Transformation

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services