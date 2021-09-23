Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Ripple

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Bhutan to pilot digital currency with Ripple tech

Bhutan to pilot digital currency with Ripple tech

The central bank of Bhutan is to use Ripple's CBDC Private Ledger to pilot a central bank digital currency.

Building atop its current payments infrastructure, the Royal Monetary Authority will pilot retail, cross-border and wholesale payment use cases for a digital Ngultrum in phases using Ripple’s blockchain technology.

“Our collaboration with Ripple is testament to the potential of CBDCs to provide an alternative and sustainable digital payment instrument in Bhutan,” says Yangchen Tshogyel, deputy governor of the Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan. “Ripple’s groundbreaking technology will allow for the experimentation of a CBDC with our existing payments infrastructure—while ensuring efficient and cost-effective cross-border transfers.”

The latest initiative follows the 2019 launch of Bhutan's Global Interchange for Financial Transactions (Gift) system which enables electronic transfer of large value and bulk payments.

Ripple began testing a private version of its public, open-source XRP Ledger for central bank-backed digital currency issuance in March

The firm claims that its CBDC Private Ledger will be capable of handling tens of thousands of transactions per second (TPS) initially, with the potential to scale to hundreds of thousands TPSs over time.

The firm is also touting the use of its inhouse cryptocurrency XRP as a neutral bridge asset for frictionless value movement between CBDCs and other currencies.

Related Companies

Ripple

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [White Paper] Factoring of the Future - Why Factors need to look to the Cloud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Future-proofing Cross-Border Payments in a rapidly evolving world[Webinar] Future-proofing Cross-Border Payments in a rapidly evolving world

Trending

Related News
Ripple makes ODL strides in Japan
/crypto

Ripple makes ODL strides in Japan

BankDhofar taps Ripple for Oman-India remittances
/payments

BankDhofar taps Ripple for Oman-India remittances

Ripple touts private version of XRP ledger as CBDC problem-solver

04 Mar

Ripple creates Malaysia-Bangladesh remittance corridor

15 Jan

Ripple gets ready for ISO 20022

07 May 2020

Ripple accused of making false claims about Swift error rates

05 Nov 2019

Trending

  1. Deutsche Bank acquires Better Payment

  2. JPMorgan Chase to replace US retail core with Thought Machine&#39;s Vault

  3. Chase digital bank launches in the UK

  4. JP Morgan&#39;s UK digital bank ready for launch

  5. Monzo adds card payments to Pots

Research
See all reports »
Prepare to Choose: 4 factors banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity