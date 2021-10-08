Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

BVNK

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wealth management Start ups Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
BVNK launches digital asset financial services platform

BVNK launches digital asset financial services platform

A London-based digital asset financial services platform called BVNK has launched, promising to remove the barriers that prevent businesses and financial service providers from realising the benefits of cryptocurrencies.

BVNK wants to make the use of crypto financial services more accessible, helping its clients manage treasury, payment and investment operations for digital assets from a single account.

It is offering a business account which provides a ‘Know Your Business’ process for access to GBP/EUR/USD and digital asset wallets. Firms can manage settlement, exchange and payment from a single account interface.

This interface also hosts BVNK Yield, where clients can put their capital to work and earn interest; and BVNK Markets for large volume digital asset trades. The startup has also developed BVNK Insights, which provides market intelligence to help customers make informed decisions.

The new venture is led by Jesse Hemson-Struthers, formerly CEO at Coindirect, which offered cross-border foreign exchange, powered by digital assets, in emerging markets.

Says Hemson-Struthers: "In a world of low interest yields and outdated infrastructure, digital assets are rapidly increasing in appeal. Unsurprisingly, there is a clear appetite among mid-market enterprises for financial services rooted in the world of cryptocurrencies.

It will take time however before mainstream banks incorporate digital assets. Meanwhile, existing crypto platforms only serve the extreme ends of the customer spectrum - that is, either small-scale retail customers or multi-million dollar institutional clients.

"BVNK aims to plug that gap in the mid-market and become the ‘go to’ choice among fast-growth international businesses and partners for digital asset financial services."

Related Companies

BVNK

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wealth management Start ups Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Payment Efficiency and the intersection with Customer Experience

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Impact Study] Prepare to Choose: 4 factors banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider[New Impact Study] Prepare to Choose: 4 factors banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Trending

Trending

  1. Over 100,000 banking jobs to disappear in next five years - Wells Fargo

  2. Microsoft rolls out financial services cloud

  3. Monzo abandons plan to acquire US banking licence

  4. NatWest acquires pocket money app RoosterMoney

  5. NatWest pleads guilty to money laundering charges

Research
See all reports »
Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services