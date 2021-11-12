Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

La Caixa Bankia

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Core banking systems Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
CaixaBank preps tech integration with Bankia

CaixaBank preps tech integration with Bankia

CaixaBank's IT team is set for a fraught weekend as it begins its technological integration with recently-acquired Bankia, unifying the computer systems of both banks as well as the data stored on them.

CaixaBank received the greenlight from regulators in March to buy state-owned lender Bankia for EUR4.3 billion, creating Spain's biggest domestic bank. Now, it is gearing up for the largest technological integration seen in the country's financial system.

Beginning when branches close on Friday and concluded by Monday, the operation will transmit the information of 7.6 million Bankia customers with a volume of 10.4 petabytes, which is equivalent to 45 times Spotify's stored capacity or 1.8 billion songs in high quality MP3 format.

In total, there are 2.5 billion digitalised documents that, spread out on paper, would occupy the area of more than 20,000 football pitches.

Once the process starts, Bankia’s website and app will only allow customers to check their balance. Once the process is completed, both will automatically redirect to CaixaBank's digital channels.

Bankia customers will then be able to log in with their current credentials before carrying out security checks requiring their mobile phone. They will also be offered an online tutorial on using CaixaBank.

Related Companies

La Caixa Bankia

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Core banking systems Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Staying in the Request to Pay race: What is at stake for businesses?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How to compete in the new Super App arena[Webinar] How to compete in the new Super App arena

Trending

Related News
Caixabank to shed over 8000 staff
/people

Caixabank to shed over 8000 staff

CaixaBank steps up quantum computing trials
/retail

CaixaBank steps up quantum computing trials

Trending

  1. Binance legal action sees thousands of claimants join ‘landmark’ proceedings

  2. BNY Mellon launches ISO 20022 Hub

  3. Standard Chartered taps Starling BaaS platform for green savings product

  4. Facebook fintech unit rebranded as Novi

  5. Digital ID firm Socure hits $4.5bn valuation

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Wealth Management 2022

The Future of Wealth Management 2022

Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach

Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach

Continuous Reinvention: The holy grail of Digital Transformation

Continuous Reinvention: The holy grail of Digital Transformation