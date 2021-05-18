Bunq becomes first European issuer to launch True Name Cards

Dutch digital bank bunq has become the first European issuer of Mastercard True Name cards, offering transgender and non-binary people the ability to use their chosen name on eligible credit cards.

The roll out by bunq to the 30 countries in which it operates marks the EU launch of the cards by Mastercard following a successful campaign in the US.



Effective immediately, eligible existing bunq credit and debit cardholders will be able to request a new card, which displays their chosen name.



Mark Barnett, president Mastercard Europe, says: “This will ease a major pain point in the transgender and non-binary community and allow people to use their true name securely, simply and with pride. We call on the industry to apply these standards for everyone.”