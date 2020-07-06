Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Monument

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Digital-first Monument targets UK&#39;s mass-affluent

Digital-first Monument targets UK's mass-affluent

A collection of industry veterans is setting up a digital-first bank aimed at the UK's mass-affluent market.

Currently in the "latter stages" of applying for a banking licence, Monument will serve professionals, property investors and entrepreneurs with a net worth of between £250,000 and £5 million.

It will offer savings and property investment lending products to clients, with entirely digital app-based and online services.

However, the startup is also promising the human touch. Customers will be able to communicate via live chat, video and co-browsing features, as well as - in a post-Covid world - meet with relationship managers in city-centre "Monument Lounges".

With executives and board members that have held senior roles in HSBC, Barclays, McKinsey & Co, UBS, Goldman Sachs, Apollo Global Management, PWC, Coutts and regulators, the venture has already raised over £10 million in seed funding and has working capital for about 15 months.

Mintoo Bhandari, CEO, Monument, says: "We never planned to launch a bank during a global pandemic. But it turns out - as we now find ourselves in the latter stages of the regulatory approval process - the timing is highly relevant.

"Clients want the ability to bank effectively at their convenience and wherever they are, on their phone or computer and more robustly than they would have imagined possible just last year."

Related Companies

Monument

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[EBAday Online On-Demand Webinar] Advanced Data Analytics: A 360 degree view of payments, [EBAday On[EBAday Online On-Demand Webinar] Advanced Data Analytics: A 360 degree view of payments

Trending Stories

Trending

  1. Eurozone banks to take on Visa and Mastercard with home-grown payments platform

  2. TSB down days after boasting about online growth

  3. Zimbabwe moves to suspend mobile payments

  4. Australia takes first steps towards Open Banking

  5. Santander appoints three top technologists to executive positions

Research
See all papers »
Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Wealth Management: Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Wealth Management: Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward