Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Monument

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Start ups
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Monument builds new challenger bank for mass-affluent

Monument builds new challenger bank for mass-affluent

Monument, a new digital-first UK bank for the mass affluent, is heading for a 2021 launch after securing a Series A investment and restricted banking licence from UK regulatory authorities.

Since inception, Monument has raised circa £20m in funding, with more in progress, providing sufficient capital and operational resources to complete the bank’s tech build for launch.

The Series A funding round has been backed by a combination of existing and new experienced investors. Despite not disclising figures, the company says demand has exceeded expectations.

The Bank - whose executives and board have held senior roles in HSBC, Barclays, McKinsey & Co, UBS, Goldman Sachs, Apollo Global Management, PWC, Coutts and at the UK regulators - will focus exclusively on clients largely underserved by the established ‘premier’ and private banks, such as busy professionals, doctors, lawyers, accountants, entrepreneurs and investors with a net worth of between £250k and £5m. Monument estimates the wealth of this overlooked segment to be as high as £3.5 trillion, including at least £200bn in liquid savings.

The bank says it plans to provide users with an entirely digital journey for buy-to-let and property investment lending of up to £2 million as well as top quartile savings rates that reward customer loyalty.

Mintoo Bhandari, CEO and one of the founders of Monument Bank, says: “Our mission continues to be to combine the capabilities, convenience and efficiencies that modern technology offers with traditional values of trust, security and strength.”

Related Companies

Monument

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Start ups
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Open APIs and the next generation of open banking

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Making Machine Learning for Fraud Detection work harder, and smarter, [Webinar] Making Mac[Webinar] Making Machine Learning for Fraud Detection work harder, and smarter

Trending

Trending

  1. ING shakes up innovation office; Legrand steps aside

  2. Capgemini World Payments Report 2020: 38% discover new payment provider during Covid-19 lockdown

  3. JPMorgan to turn loyalty points into tradeable assets

  4. ECB to test instant cross-currency payments via Target

  5. Consumers remain suspicious about open banking

Research
See all papers »
The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020