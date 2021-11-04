Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Westpac chief platform officer moves on as BaaS platform goes into production

Westpac chief platform officer moves on as BaaS platform goes into production

Cameron Meindl, Westpac's chief platform officer who has been overseeing the bank's move into the banking-as-a-services arena, has quit after 13 years with the Australian lender.

Meindl has spent his last two years in the post rolling out the 10x core banking platform which forms the basis for Westpac's banking-as-a-service package. BNPL player Afterpay was the first fintech to connect to the Westpac platform in October last year, followed by marketplace lender SocietyOne in February.

Meindl says delivering the project was the pinnacle of his career. "Having that platform in produciton means it was a fitting time to leave and pass the reigns to an incredibly talented team to take the next steps," he says in a LinkedIn post.

Meindl is moving on to pastures new, relocating to Asia and "spending the next few months looking for opportunities compatible with my new location".

