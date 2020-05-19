Westpac hit by defections of CIO and consumer banking chief

Westpac has been rocked by the sudden departure of its consumer banking chief David Lindberg and chief informtion officer Craig Bright.

The surprise defections come as the Australian bank tries to rebuild its reputation under a new CEO and chairman following a massive money laundering scandal last year.



Lindberg, widely tipped as a successor to CEO Peter King, has moved to the UK's NatWest, where he will take on the role of chief executive, retail banking. Bright's destination is uncertain, although he is being widely tipped to take up a top role as CIO at Barclays Bank.



Former Citibanker Bright took over the IT role at Westpac in August 2018, where he has been pushing the Australian bank's tech estate to a customer-focussed, microsoft-driven environment.



Announcing the departures, Westpac says it will commence a global search for their replacements.



The bank has also announced the appointment of Les Vance to a new role as group executive, financial crime, compliance and conduct.