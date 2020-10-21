Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Westpac Afterpay

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Afterpay becomes first fintech to join Westpac&#39;s banking-as-a-service platform

Afterpay becomes first fintech to join Westpac's banking-as-a-service platform

Westpac has introduced local buy now, pay later player AfterPay as the first third party fintech to operate on its new banking-as-a-service platform.

The new digital platform uses cloud-native technology from 10x Future Technologies and allows Westpac to deepen its relationship with fintech partners as they tap into traditional banking services for the roll out of new products for their users.

Westpac CEO, Peter King, said: “Fintech innovation is changing banking in important ways and our new digital banking platform is part of our long-term strategy to support this trend and better respond to changing customer needs. The platform allows us to combine our banking experience with the innovation of our partners to support new customer experiences."

For Afterpay, the arrangement will provide Westpac transaction and savings accounts and other cashflow management tools to its 3.3 million customers in Australia in Q2 2021.

Afterpay CEO, Anthony Eisen, says: “Afterpay is in a unique position to extend and deepen the relationship with our customers and help them to manage their money more seamlessly through savings and budgeting tools. For Afterpay, this is clearly just the beginning as we explore this opportunity globally.” he said.

Westpac’s general manager, corporate and business development, Macgregor Duncan, comments: “We have built the platform to allow us to collaborate closely with our partners, and we are excited to work with Afterpay to pioneer services relevant to, and reflective of, its customer base and unique business model.”

Related Companies

Westpac Afterpay

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Watch the On-Demand Webinar: Leveraging Real-Time Data to Improve Efficiencies and Build Revenue Streams

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[NextGen Nordics On-Demand Webinar] P27 - Bringing the plans to life, [NextGen Nordics On-Demand Web[NextGen Nordics On-Demand Webinar] P27 - Bringing the plans to life

Trending

Related News
Westpac hires new IT head
/people

Westpac hires new IT head

Westpac hit by defections of CIO and consumer banking chief
/people

Westpac hit by defections of CIO and consumer banking chief

Meet Wendy, Westpac’s latest AI recruit

21 Apr

Westpac taps Microsoft Azure for new customer experience platform

20 Nov 2019

Westpac to move into banking-as-a-service with investment in 10x Future Technologies

04 Nov 2019

NAB and Westpac invest in open banking startup Basiq

01 Oct 2019

ANZ, NAB and Westpac-backed Reinventure invest in digital receipt startup Slyp

09 Sep 2019

Trending

  1. Sopra Steria falls victim to ransomware attack

  2. Target2 experiences total system failure, Sepa payments delayed

  3. Sopra Steria laid low by Ryuk Ransomware

  4. UBS to invest $200 million in fintech startups

  5. Ripple weighs move to London over XRP&#39;s security status

Research
See all papers »
The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020