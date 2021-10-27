Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) Visa

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Predictions Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Visa boasts it is fuelling BNPL around the world

Visa boasts it is fuelling BNPL around the world

With new RBC analysis suggesting that the US buy now, pay later market is set for explosive growth, Visa says issuers, acquirers and fintechs are snapping up its instalment payments technology.

In Asia Pacific, HSBC has tapped Visa Installments to roll out BNPL options, joining Moneris, CIBC, Commerce Bank, Desjardins, ScotiaBank and others in North America, and Home Credit Bank and Russian Standard Bank in Russia.

Visa is also working with Cybersource, FIS, Global Payments and Tsys in markets across the globe to enable its technology.

Meanwhile, this week Visa announced that one of the original BNPL giants, Klarna, has signed a global brand deal to accelerate its expansion and scale in several markets.

Visa's enthusiasm for the sector is in line with recent RBC Capital Markets analysis which suggests that there remains a large untapped market outside of Millennials and GenZ consumers in the US, fuelled by a strong preference for instalment payments over credit.

The US BNPL market could comprise around 50% of the global market by 2024 - making it worth more than $3 trillion.

However, the sector's popularity is causing unease in some parts. With the UK government opening a consultation on regulating BNPL firms, new figures from Credit Karma suggest that shoppers in the country have accumulated more than £4 billion in outstanding debt so far this year.

James Andrews, senior personal finance editor, money.co.uk, says: "The £4 billion figure revealed from this new research is certainly eye-watering, but is potentially just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the levels of the debt consumers have with providers like Klarna, Clearpay and Laybuy."

Related Companies

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) Visa

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Predictions Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Creating a Skill Development Programme aligned to Strategic Planning

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[NextGen Nordics Webinar] Creating the P27 Ecosystem and Layer 2 Services[NextGen Nordics Webinar] Creating the P27 Ecosystem and Layer 2 Services

Trending

Related News
Stripe partners Klarna to offer businesses BNPL options
/payments

Stripe partners Klarna to offer businesses BNPL options

Klarna introduces package of measures to rebuff BNPL critics
/payments

Klarna introduces package of measures to rebuff BNPL critics

ANZ partners Visa for BNPL offering

07 Oct

Mastercard enters BNPL arena

28 Sep

Australians show strong appetite for BNPL, according to survey

17 Sep

Visa rolls out BNPL APIs for clients

28 Jul

For Brits, BNPL means buy now, worry later

14 Jul

Trending

  1. BBVA launches digital retail bank in Italy

  2. Plaid launches A2A payments programme

  3. Goldman Sachs and American Express team on cloud-based payments

  4. Stripe partners Klarna to offer businesses BNPL options

  5. N26 puts a positive spin on BaFin customer cap

Research
See all reports »
Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider