Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Visa

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Visa rolls out BNPL APIs for clients

Visa rolls out BNPL APIs for clients

Visa is jumping into the BNPL market, rolling out APIs that let its clients offer instalment payment products.

BNPL has emerged as one of the hottest fintech areas over the last year, with the likes of Affirm and Klarna being joined by banks, PayPal and, reportedly, Apple.

Visa has set up a website providing its credit card issuing partners with APIs to develop and pilot their own instalment payment programmes. Users can choose the duration of loans, the participating merchants and cards, and the interest and fees.

APIs are then available to check eligible plans for a transaction, select a plan, convert the original transaction into an instalment plan and then to schedule the payments.

Visa argues that the BNPL model benefits, the consumer, merchant, financial institution and acquirer. While BNPL is usually used to buy media and big ticket items, Visa says that in some markets it could work for everyday purchases.

In Canada, Visa has already signed CIBC, Desjardins and Scotiabank to the BNPL offering, while the first partner in the US is Commerce Bank.

Related Companies

Visa

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Beyond 2021 – Why infinite reinvention is key to digital transformation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud[New Impact Study] The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

Trending

Related News
Former Mollie and Klarna execs build BNPL platform for B2B purchasing
/startups

Former Mollie and Klarna execs build BNPL platform for B2B purchasing

Coadec sets out vision for BNPL regulation
/regulation

Coadec sets out vision for BNPL regulation

PayPal debuts no-fee BNPL product in Australia

14 Jul

For Brits, BNPL means buy now, worry later

14 Jul

Apple partners Goldman Sachs for BNPL play - Bloomberg

13 Jul

Visa pilots instalment payments

14 Jul 2020

Trending

  1. Swift takes on low-value cross-border payments

  2. Visa to acquire Currencycloud

  3. Ripple makes ODL strides in Japan

  4. Lloyds and Mastercard aim to take A2A payments mainstream

  5. Former Mollie and Klarna execs build BNPL platform for B2B purchasing

Research
See all reports »
Responding to Lending Disruption

Responding to Lending Disruption

Driving successful Cloud Transformation

Driving successful Cloud Transformation

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services