Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Monzo

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Monzo in talks to raise &#163;300m at &#163;3 billion valuation

Monzo in talks to raise £300m at £3 billion valuation

Monzo is reportedly in talks to raise £300 million at a valuation of £3 billion, a move that would spark a dramatic turnaround for the loss-making bank.

Citing people close to the matter, Sky News says that approximately £200m is expected to be provided by new shareholders, with the remainder coming from existing backers of the company.

A £3bn valuation implies substantial growth in Monzo's revenues, and would be almost three times the £1.1bn valuation achieved in its last discounted capital-raising earlier this year.

The news follows a series of damaging setbacks for the UK challenger bank, which last montth abandoned plans to acquire a US banking licence and in July issued another warning about its ability to continue as a going concern after reporting a £115 million loss for 2020/21. It also revealed that it is under investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority over its compliance with money laundering rules.

Related Companies

Monzo

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Challengers yesterday, Competitors today, and Leaders tomorrow: The rise of the Fintech

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Payment Efficiency and the intersection with Customer Experience[Webinar] Payment Efficiency and the intersection with Customer Experience

Trending

Related News
Monzo abandons plan to acquire US banking licence
/regulation

Monzo abandons plan to acquire US banking licence

Monzo applies fashionable BNPL sheen to old fashioned credit line
/payments

Monzo applies fashionable BNPL sheen to old fashioned credit line

Monzo warns over going concern status as losses mount; FCA investigates AML controls

30 Jul

CMA warns Monzo over banking transaction history breaches

22 Jun

Could Monzo suffer the same fate as doomed Australian challenger Xinja?

22 Jan

Monzo pockets another £60 million in funding

02 Dec 2020

Trending

  1. Stripe to buy payments reconciliation outfit Recko

  2. BBVA launches digital retail bank in Italy

  3. Plaid launches A2A payments programme

  4. Goldman Sachs and American Express team on cloud-based payments

  5. Stripe partners Klarna to offer businesses BNPL options

Research
See all reports »
Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider