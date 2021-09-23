Affirm brings greater flexibility to BNPL

American buy now, pay later giant Affirm has developed technology that gives customers a range of personalised payment options at the checkout.

The Adaptive Checkout technology dynamically provides optimised biweekly and monthly payment options for each transaction side-by-side.



Merchants that have tested the system have seen, on average, a 26% increase in cart conversion, a 22% lift in approvals, and a 20% increase in sales, compared to offering monthly payments through Affirm alone.



Geoff Kott, chief revenue officer, Affirm, says: "Providing an optimised set of payment options for consumers to choose from has resulted in our highest-converting checkout solution for merchants."