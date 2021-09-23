Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
Affirm brings greater flexibility to BNPL

Affirm brings greater flexibility to BNPL

American buy now, pay later giant Affirm has developed technology that gives customers a range of personalised payment options at the checkout.

The Adaptive Checkout technology dynamically provides optimised biweekly and monthly payment options for each transaction side-by-side.

Merchants that have tested the system have seen, on average, a 26% increase in cart conversion, a 22% lift in approvals, and a 20% increase in sales, compared to offering monthly payments through Affirm alone.

Geoff Kott, chief revenue officer, Affirm, says: "Providing an optimised set of payment options for consumers to choose from has resulted in our highest-converting checkout solution for merchants."

