Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

People Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Digital Pound Foundation launches to promote UK CBDC

Digital Pound Foundation launches to promote UK CBDC

An independent forum backed by the likes of Accenture, CGI Group and Ripple has launched to push for the implementation of a digital pound and digital money ecosystem.

Chaired by Barclays veteran Jeremy Wilson, the Digital Pound Foundation argues that the adoption a CBDC will underpin the UK's transition to an "innovative, inclusive digital economy and society".

Citing BIS research showing that 10% of central banks representing 20% of the world’s population are likely to issue a CBDC for the general public in the next three years, the foundation claims that a digital pound is vital to maintaining the UK's leading position in fintech.

The foundation may be pushing at an open door: earlier in the Spring the UK Treasury launched a joint taskforce with the Bank of England to explore the case for introducing a Central Bank Digital Currency in the UK.

In June, BofE governor Andrew Bailey expressed his enthusiasm for the project: “I'm very encouraged by progress on that [CBDC] front and the fact that we are getting to grips with this critical innovation. If this comes to pass, it will be one of the most fundamental innovations in the history of central banking, it will move us into a new era."

And last month the BofE and HM Treasury announced the membership their CBDC Engagement and Technology Forums, signing up a host of big names from across the UK's financial services sector.

Wilson and his group of members with industry expertise will carry out research and advocacy as they push for an "inclusive, well-regulated, secure and transparent ecosystem that encompasses both CBDCs and privately-issued forms of digital money".

Says Wilson: “Technology is transforming human interaction and money must adapt to that. The world has become a global laboratory realising the benefits of a new form of money. The social ramifications of this shift will affect everyone. The Digital Pound Foundation seeks to support the UK in bringing that about for the benefit of all.”

Accenture, Avalanche, Billon Group, CGI Group, Electroneum, Quant and Ripple are backing the effort as foundation and associate members.

Accenture is also heavily involved in a similar Digital Dollar Project, a not-for-profit to encourage research and public discussion about a CBDC in the US.

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

People Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Challengers yesterday, Competitors today, and Leaders tomorrow: The rise of the Fintech

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[NextGen Nordics Webinar] Creating the P27 Ecosystem and Layer 2 Services[NextGen Nordics Webinar] Creating the P27 Ecosystem and Layer 2 Services

Trending

Related News
Sibos 2021: Why ‘desirability’ of CBDC is just as important as ‘feasibility’
/sibos

Sibos 2021: Why ‘desirability’ of CBDC is just as important as ‘feasibility’

Central banks convene on CBDCs
/crypto

Central banks convene on CBDCs

Sunak: "No, we're not replacing cash with 'Britcoin'."

27 Jul

Governor Bailey encouraged by progress around ‘critical innovation’ of CBDC

11 Jun

Existing digital currencies unlikely to last says BofE governor Bailey

26 Jan

Trending

  1. EBA Clearing, Swift and TCH test instant cross-border payments

  2. FCA staff revolt over Rathi&#39;s transformation programme

  3. NatWest pleads guilty to money laundering charges

  4. Bank of America launches Recipient Select for B2C payouts

  5. UniCredit and JP Morgan employ Swift Go for payments between Europe and US

Research
See all reports »
Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider