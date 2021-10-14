Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
ABN Amro pilots remote working platform

As it grapples with the pandemic's impact on office life, ABN Amro is piloting a platform that helps employees at large companies find suitable remote work spaces.

With many companies deciding that they will not simply return to the office post pandemic, ABN Amro has been investigating new collaborative options.

Noting that working from home does not suit everyone, the bank has developed a platform that helps people who work for large companies find workstations near their homes, easily accessible by public transport.

The Green Desk app lets workers at participating firms find and book a workspace at an external co-working space or at a shared corporate office.

A pilot involving three companies, including the bank and PwC is already up and running, with Green Desk locations in Amsterdam, The Hague, Haarlem, Leiden, Rotterdam and Utrecht.

Floris ten Duis, innovation manager at ABN Amro and initiator of Green Desk says that the project not only provides a practical assistance but also "provides the opportunity for professionals from different disciplines and backgrounds to make new contacts".

