News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
BNY Mellon moves wire payments into Microsoft Azure

BNY Mellon has migrated infrastructure supporting wire payments into the cloud with Microsoft Azure.

The bank has developed a treasury cash management relationship with Microsoft Treasury built on the Azure cloud payment system, establishing the capability to secure high value wire payments.

BNY Mellon says the move expands capacity while also increasing the resiliency of its payments platform by introducing an alternative workflow outside of physically hosted servers in processing centres.

Saket Sharma, chief information and digital officer, BNY Mellon Treasury Services, says: "Working closely with Microsoft Azure and our collaborators in Microsoft Treasury, this is further testament to our ambitions to digitise the entire payments industry, making it faster, more transparent, and more resilient for all market participants."

