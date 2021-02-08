Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cloud

News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank of New York Mellon Google

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Markets

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Fixed income and OTC derivatives Post-trade & ops
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
BNY Mellon taps Google Cloud to forecast settlement failures

BNY Mellon taps Google Cloud to forecast settlement failures

The Bank of New York Mellon is working with Google Cloud to help clients better predict billions of dollars in daily treasury market settlement failures to improve market liquidity.

BNY Mellon is tapping Google Cloud’s data analytics, AI and machine learning technologies for an offering it claims could help clients forecast 40% of daily settlement failures, generate significant capital and liquidity savings, and unlock operational efficiencies.

The bank is using Google Cloud for its scalable data analytics capabilities and to train models on millions of trades to consider every value and factor that could result in a failure. This will help reduce client risk and create a more efficient financial market with fewer failure points and greater liquidity, says Google.

BNY Mellon is also leveraging Google Cloud to support more development environments, making code delivery quicker while reducing infrastructure costs.

Brian Ruane, CEO, BNY Mellon Clearance & Collateral Management, says: “A settlement failure occurs when a buyer and seller fail to exchange cash and securities by the close of business on the scheduled settlement date.

"This prediction model could be a game-changer for market participants and is a tremendous showcase of how we are leveraging emerging technologies, such as the public cloud, to accelerate the delivery of meaningful solutions for our clients.”

Related Companies

Bank of New York Mellon Google

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Markets

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Fixed income and OTC derivatives Post-trade & ops
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Enriching financial services by building fertile banking ecosystems

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Hyperautomation: The Next Milestone Towards Complete Digital Transformation, [Webinar] Hyp[Webinar] Hyperautomation: The Next Milestone Towards Complete Digital Transformation

Trending

Related News
Deutsche Bank gets better engineer job applicants after Google tie-up
/people

Deutsche Bank gets better engineer job applicants after Google tie-up

Google Cloud hires Derek White to lead FS business
/people

Google Cloud hires Derek White to lead FS business

BNY Mellon saving hundreds of hours a year processing emails with AI

22 Nov 2019

BNY Mellon seeks blockchain experts for new emerging biz and tech team

22 Feb 2017

Trending

  1. NatWest to convert all debit cards to Mastercard

  2. Revolut to move to permanent remote working model

  3. HMRC awards Open Banking contract to Ecospend

  4. UK customers facing iban discrimination on EU payments

  5. InvestCloud accelerates past $1bn valuation

Research
See all papers »
Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies