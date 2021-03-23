Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cloud

News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

SEB (Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken) Google

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
SEB leaps onto Google Cloud

SEB leaps onto Google Cloud

Sweden's SEB is going all-in on Google Cloud, accelerating a shift that will bring a raft of new products to retail and corporate customers based on data, analytics, and AI.

SEB’s innovation studio and next-generation banking platform, SEBx, is already using Google’s Infrastructure and Data Cloud technologies, such as Kubernetes Engine and Cloud SQL. As part of the extended partnership the bank intends to use Google Cloud more broadly across the group.

Johan Torgeby, president and CEO of SEB, says: “Together with Google Cloud, we will start the journey to the cloud and accelerate our digitisation plan. The partnership will enable us to use data in a more intelligent way and speed up the creation of new innovative solutions for our customers.”

Examples cited include the introduction of digital assitants attuned to customer's financial needs, and the provision of improved sustainability transparency and savings offerings based on new data sets. The shift to the cloud is also expected to enhance internal processes around financial reporting and risk analysis.

Related Companies

SEB (Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken) Google

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Spotlight on UX: Why Issuers are prioritising Digital Experience

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

EBAday 2021 - 28-30 June - Save the date!EBAday 2021 - Save the date! Join us on 28-30 June – Payments Transformation in 2021 - The Road to Success

Trending

Related News
HSBC taps Google Cloud for call centre AI
/cloud

HSBC taps Google Cloud for call centre AI

BBVA taps Google Cloud Chronicle to build AI security platform
/cloud

BBVA taps Google Cloud Chronicle to build AI security platform

SEB trials secure data sharing tech for Letters of Credit

18 Feb

BNY Mellon taps Google Cloud to forecast settlement failures

08 Feb

Deutsche Bank gets better engineer job applicants after Google tie-up

11 Dec 2020

SEB forms green tech investment unit

17 Sep 2020

SEB tests mob programming

29 May 2019

Trending

  1. Chime investigating $30bn listing

  2. Revolut leaves Canada

  3. A new impulse. Why may Bitcoin cost USD 100K already this year?

  4. Visa hikes UK-EU online interchange fees; faces US investigation into debit card practices

  5. Wells Fargo hires Reetika Grewal for top digital role

Research
See all papers »
Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021