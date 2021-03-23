SEB leaps onto Google Cloud

Sweden's SEB is going all-in on Google Cloud, accelerating a shift that will bring a raft of new products to retail and corporate customers based on data, analytics, and AI.

SEB’s innovation studio and next-generation banking platform, SEBx, is already using Google’s Infrastructure and Data Cloud technologies, such as Kubernetes Engine and Cloud SQL. As part of the extended partnership the bank intends to use Google Cloud more broadly across the group.



Johan Torgeby, president and CEO of SEB, says: “Together with Google Cloud, we will start the journey to the cloud and accelerate our digitisation plan. The partnership will enable us to use data in a more intelligent way and speed up the creation of new innovative solutions for our customers.”



Examples cited include the introduction of digital assitants attuned to customer's financial needs, and the provision of improved sustainability transparency and savings offerings based on new data sets. The shift to the cloud is also expected to enhance internal processes around financial reporting and risk analysis.