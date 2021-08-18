Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Retail banking Covid-19 Wholesale banking
Scotiabank on hunt for 100 tech workers in Ottawa and Vancouver

Scotiabank on hunt for 100 tech workers in Ottawa and Vancouver

Scotiabank is looking to recruit 100 digital and technology workers over the next month to staff up new regional hubs in Ottawa and Vancouver.

The Canadian lender is actively recruiting architects, engineers, cyber security professionals, software developers, mobile developers and digital designers.

The move is part of an ongoing effort - accelerated during the pandemic - to move employees out of the bank's main offices in Toronto.

Physical premises will be provided in Ottawa and Vancouver offering spaces for digital and technology employees to collaborate and participate in team-building activities.

Michael Zerbs, group head, technology and operations, Scotiabank, says: "Ottawa and Vancouver are key markets for our Canadian businesses and are also home to highly skilled and diverse digital and technology talent.

"We are excited about the prospect of expanding our Canadian talent strategies to further bolster our award-winning customer-first teams."

