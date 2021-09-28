Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Highnote

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Cards Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Braintree vets bring embedded finance platform out of stealth with $54 million raise

Braintree vets bring embedded finance platform out of stealth with $54 million raise

Highnote, a card issuing startup founded by a pair of Braintree veterans, has emerged from stealth mode with $54 million in combined funding from both a Seed and Series A round.

Founded by John Macllwaine, former general manager at PayPal-owned Braintree and Kin Kee, former director of architecture at Braintree, the Highnote embedded card issuing stack is specifically built for small and mid-sized companies.

The company is aiming to overcome the cumbersome limitations of legacy card issuing platforms by promsing speedy implementation, no-code simplicity, and the flexibility to adapt the platform to meet specific customer needs.

The funding will be used to grow Highnote's product and engineering teams as it continues to build out the product to include instant credit issuance, full-stack acquiring, and global expansion.

Related Companies

Highnote

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Cards Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Accelerating Innovation and Speed-to-Market with APIs and the Financial Ecosystem[Webinar] Accelerating Innovation and Speed-to-Market with APIs and the Financial Ecosystem

Trending

Related News
Entrust acquires Antelop
/payments

Entrust acquires Antelop

Enfuce partners with Visa to enable card issuing for fintechs in just eight weeks
/payments

Enfuce partners with Visa to enable card issuing for fintechs in just eight weeks

Marqeta moves into credit card issuing and processing

18 Feb

Mastercard taps Marqeta for fast fintech card issuing in Europe

22 Jan 2020

Credit card issuers must target digital payment apps, Deloitte reports

28 Oct 2019

Trending

  1. Barclays hires Amazon payments head to lead POS finance business

  2. JPMorgan Chase to replace US retail core with Thought Machine&#39;s Vault

  3. Santander to shutter Wise rival PagoFX

  4. Lloyds gives users control over contactless limits amid fraud fears

  5. Goldman Sachs exec who led Marcus retires

Research
See all reports »
Prepare to Choose: 4 factors banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity