Braintree vets bring embedded finance platform out of stealth with $54 million raise

Highnote, a card issuing startup founded by a pair of Braintree veterans, has emerged from stealth mode with $54 million in combined funding from both a Seed and Series A round.

Founded by John Macllwaine, former general manager at PayPal-owned Braintree and Kin Kee, former director of architecture at Braintree, the Highnote embedded card issuing stack is specifically built for small and mid-sized companies.



The company is aiming to overcome the cumbersome limitations of legacy card issuing platforms by promsing speedy implementation, no-code simplicity, and the flexibility to adapt the platform to meet specific customer needs.



The funding will be used to grow Highnote's product and engineering teams as it continues to build out the product to include instant credit issuance, full-stack acquiring, and global expansion.