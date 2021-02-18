Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Marqeta

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Marqeta moves into credit card issuing and processing

Marqeta moves into credit card issuing and processing

On the heels of filing for an IPO, Marqeta has added credit cards to its open API issuing and processing platform.

Already a major player in the prepaid and debit card issuing market, Marqeta’s credit card platform completes its feature set.

The firm has partnered with digital-first credit card player Deserve for the launch, which will provide programme management services through its own feature-rich, open API platform.

Yesterday it emerged that Marqeta has filed confidentially with US regulators for a proposed IPO that could happen as early as April at a $10 billion valuation.

The move into credit cards opens another front into Marqeta's assault on a multi-trillion dollar card issuing market that is changing fast as new entrants disrupt the dominance of big banks.

Its platform allows companies of all sizes to authorise their own card transactions, fundamentally changing how they engage with issuing and processing.

Jason Gardner, CEO, Marqeta, says: "Expanding the Marqeta platform to service modern innovators building disruptive new credit products establishes us as a truly comprehensive modern card issuing platform."

Related Companies

Marqeta

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative - Take the Survey >

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Digital Identity Verification: Reducing Friction in Online Account Opening, [Webinar] Digi[Webinar] Digital Identity Verification: Reducing Friction in Online Account Opening

Trending

Related News
Marqeta files with SEC for IPO - Reuters
/payments

Marqeta files with SEC for IPO - Reuters

Marqeta wins digital current account contract with Goldman Sachs
/payments

Marqeta wins digital current account contract with Goldman Sachs

Mastercard invests in Marqeta

08 Oct 2020

Marqeta raises $150m at $4.3bn valuation

28 May 2020

Mastercard taps Marqeta for fast fintech card issuing in Europe

22 Jan 2020

Card issuing outfit Marqeta nears $250m funding round - TechCrunch

22 Mar 2019

Trending

  1. Citi loses legal battle over $0.5 billion funds transfer gaffe

  2. Goldman Sachs adds investing feature to Marcus

  3. Monzo calls for mandatory gambling blocks on all UK bank accounts

  4. Build your own bank: Ikea acquires 49% stake in Ikano Bank

  5. Credit Karma Money integrates with TurboTax

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?