Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Entrust Antelop

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Security

Keywords

Cards Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Entrust acquires Antelop

Entrust acquires Antelop

Entrust is to gain a foothold in the digital card issuance space with the acquisition of Paris-based Antelop.

Antelop Solutions was founded in 2014 and its customer base includes more than 40 banks in 25 countries.

Todd Wilkinson, CEO of Entrust, says: “Banks, credit unions and other financial institutions need to make both digital and physical card payment options secure and easy for their cardholders. Entrust is the world leader in secure payment card issuance -- the combination of Entrust and Antelop Solutions will empower financial institutions with an unmatched portfolio of digital and physical credential issuance and transaction security solutions.”

The Antelop One Digital Card portfolio enables banks to deliver and manage virtual cards in customer mobile apps such as Google, Apple and Samsung with a single software development kit. This includes token management, NFC payments, customer authentication, secure interface, and APIs.

The firm has about 30 employees who will join Entrust with the acquisition, including founder and CEO Nicolas Bruley.

The acquisition is expected to close in the next several weeks. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Related Companies

Entrust Antelop

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Security

Keywords

Cards Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [White Paper] Factoring of the Future - Why Factors need to look to the Cloud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel[New Impact Study] Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Trending

Trending

  1. Deutsche Bank acquires Better Payment

  2. JP Morgan&#39;s UK digital bank ready for launch

  3. Chase digital bank launches in the UK

  4. Wells Fargo selects Microsoft and Google as public Cloud providers

  5. DTCC to begin development of DLT-based settlement system

Research
See all reports »
Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity

Managed Services: Helping Banks refocus on Innovation and Growth

Managed Services: Helping Banks refocus on Innovation and Growth