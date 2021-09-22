Entrust acquires Antelop

Entrust is to gain a foothold in the digital card issuance space with the acquisition of Paris-based Antelop.

Antelop Solutions was founded in 2014 and its customer base includes more than 40 banks in 25 countries.



Todd Wilkinson, CEO of Entrust, says: “Banks, credit unions and other financial institutions need to make both digital and physical card payment options secure and easy for their cardholders. Entrust is the world leader in secure payment card issuance -- the combination of Entrust and Antelop Solutions will empower financial institutions with an unmatched portfolio of digital and physical credential issuance and transaction security solutions.”



The Antelop One Digital Card portfolio enables banks to deliver and manage virtual cards in customer mobile apps such as Google, Apple and Samsung with a single software development kit. This includes token management, NFC payments, customer authentication, secure interface, and APIs.



The firm has about 30 employees who will join Entrust with the acquisition, including founder and CEO Nicolas Bruley.



The acquisition is expected to close in the next several weeks. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.