Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

TrueLayer

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Covid-19 Retail banking

Keywords

Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Pandemic drives surge in Open Banking-based payment initiation

Pandemic drives surge in Open Banking-based payment initiation

Financial API provider TrueLayer has recorded an eight fold increase in UK consumers using Payment Initiation (PI) to pay for goods and services online during the lockdown.

The majority of growth (88%) was from people with bank accounts held at traditional financial institutions such as Lloyds or Barclays, with account holders at challenger banks such as Monzo and Revolut accounting for 12% of growth.

This indicates an increasing broader acceptance of account-to-account payments beyond the more technologically progressive users at neo banks, says Shefali Roy, COO and CCO of TrueLayer.

"The surge during lockdown has been remarkable and has not been confined to any one group of people - it is very much a broad based trend," she says. "However, perhaps the most interesting result our analyses revealed is that growth has not dropped off - meaning that those who began using Payment Initiation during lockdown are continuing to do so after restrictions were eased."

Prior to the lockdown in the UK, TrueLayer had previously recorded a steady 43% month on month increase in PI adoption. In March, use shot up 460% as many people began working from home or were furloughed.

TrueLayer is estimated to account for more than half of the PI market in the UK.

Says Roy: “Payment Initiation obviously has some way to go before it accounts for a significant proportion of the payments market, nevertheless, this surge in growth appears to mark a step change in adoption and it is yet another unforeseen impact on consumer behaviour caused by the Pandemic.”

Related Companies

TrueLayer

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Covid-19 Retail banking

Keywords

Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Accelerating technical onboarding to win new corporate payments clients

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[INDUSTRY SURVEY] SPOTLIGHTING THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL FINTECH, [INDUSTRY SURVEY] SPOTLIGHT[INDUSTRY SURVEY] SPOTLIGHTING THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL FINTECH

Trending

Related News
UK government embraces Payment Initiation with TrueLayer appointment
/payments

UK government embraces Payment Initiation with TrueLayer appointment

TrueLayer rolls out account-to-account charity application
/payments

TrueLayer rolls out account-to-account charity application

Tencent leads $35m investment in UK fintech

04 Jun 2019

TrueLayer launches Open Banking-based payments API

29 Jan 2019

TrueLayer celebrates Open Banking anniversary with API expansion to Germany

08 Jan 2019

TrueLayer raises $7.5 million for European expansion

19 Jul 2018

Starling and TrueLayer integrate for open banking

12 Mar 2018

Trending

  1. JPMorgan preps early 2021 launch for UK digital bank - Sky

  2. Railsbank bids for Wirecard UK

  3. Barclays reports 66% spike in scams

  4. Nationwide switches on Apple Business Chat

  5. Form3 raises &#163;33 million with support from Nationwide and Lloyds

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks