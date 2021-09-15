Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

NETS

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Contactless transactions surge in cash loving Germany, Austria and Switzerland

Contactless transactions surge in cash loving Germany, Austria and Switzerland

More than three quarters of cashless transactions in Germany, Austria and Switzerland are now contactless, a remarkable turnaround from pre-pandemic figures of just 40%.

The Dach region, until recently heavily reliant on cash and invoicing, has experienced a dramatic transformation in contactless adoption over the last two years.

In June 2019, overall contactless adoption in the region was at just 40%, according to figures from payment processor Nets. The average contactless rate is now 77% in Germany, 82% in Austria and 80% in Switzerland.

"The pandemic has significantly accelerated a steadily growing trend in the Dach region,” says Robert Hoffmann, CEO of Nets Merchant Services. “It was inevitable that Germany, Austria and Switzerland would ultimately achieve high levels of contactless payment adoption, but without this catalyst, it would have taken years to reach where it is today."

Such high levels of overall contactless adoption put the Dach region on a level field with the Nordics, which, despite being a highly digitised society, has also seen significant growth in contactless payments over the past two years. In January 2020, average contactless adoption in the Nordics was at 56%. This grew to 75% by January 2021. Norway saw extreme growth, with only 35% contactless adoption in January 2020 rising to 79% in January 2021.

The trend upwards is only set to continue says Hoffman, with a new generation of SoftPOS transactions pushing contactless to the fore for merchants of all sizes.

"An increasingly customer-centric product and solution development process means payments will continue to become smarter and more digital," he says. "New SoftPOS solutions, which let consumers pay via mobile apps, will ultimately see magnetic stripes and EMV contact chips used only in exceptional cases for cashless payments at the checkout, or disappearing entirely. The future of payments is contactless."

Related Companies

NETS

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Cost of doing business as usual or an avoidable drain on margin?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How can Payments Innovation supercharge the Customer Experience?[Webinar] How can Payments Innovation supercharge the Customer Experience?

Trending

Related News
UK contactless limit to rise to £100 in October
/payments

UK contactless limit to rise to £100 in October

Pandemic drives annual surge in A2A payments and contactless transactions in UK
/payments

Pandemic drives annual surge in A2A payments and contactless transactions in UK

Digital wallets poised to overtake contactless cards as instore payment of choice in Australia

19 May

Contactless payments surge across Europe

07 Apr

Covid-19: Contactless ATM withdrawals go mainstream

19 Feb

Nine-in-ten of all UK in-store card payments made with contactless

22 Jan

Trending

  1. Amazon developing POS to compete with PayPal, Shopify

  2. Hedera Hashgraph beats DLT competitors on energy consumption

  3. Ripple vets unveil global micropayments network for Web 3.0

  4. Starling Bank to offer 6-month paid returnships

  5. Yolt to close consumer app to focus on open banking tech platform

Research
See all reports »
Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity

Managed Services: Helping Banks refocus on Innovation and Growth

Managed Services: Helping Banks refocus on Innovation and Growth