Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Cooler Future

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Start ups Markets

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Climate impact investing app raises EUR1.4m

Climate impact investing app raises EUR1.4m

Finnish climate impact investing app Cooler Future has raised EUR1.4 million from a host of European VCs and impact angels.

Lifeline Ventures, Nordic Makers, Gary Lin and Patrick Schmidt have invested in the startup, which has created an app that helps users invest in a climate-friendly portfolio of assets and track the CO2e impact of their investments alongside their financial returns.

Cooler Future says it will offer a globally diversified Fund that invests exclusively in sustainable companies and projects committed to cutting down emissions.

Matti Rönkkö, founder, says: “Redirecting investor attention to companies that actively reduce carbon emissions is a conversation changer for climate change, however there is no widespread public awareness about that yet.

"Our mission is to introduce and standardize the climate impact metric in the investment industry as the third metric next to traditional risk & return. We want to challenge the status quo by showing people the real power their investments can have in fighting climate change."

Related Companies

Cooler Future

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Start ups Markets

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Watch the On-Demand Webinar: Leveraging Real-Time Data to Improve Efficiencies and Build Revenue Streams

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[EBAday Online Webinar] Real-time payments and their global implications, [EBAday Online Webinar] Re[EBAday Online Webinar] Real-time payments and their global implications

Trending

Related News
Climate scenario analysis toolkit for banks launches
/sustainable

Climate scenario analysis toolkit for banks launches

Bank of the West launches new account to combat climate change
/sustainable

Bank of the West launches new account to combat climate change

Climate change to the fore as Clim8 smashes crowdfunding target

12 May

Trending

  1. Target2 experiences total system failure, Sepa payments delayed

  2. Sopra Steria laid low by Ryuk Ransomware

  3. UBS to invest $200 million in fintech startups

  4. ECB blames third-party network device for Target2 collapse

  5. HSBC and Santander step up cost-cutting efforts

Research
See all papers »
Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry

Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry

Can Strong Customer Authentication open the door to new end user experiences?

Can Strong Customer Authentication open the door to new end user experiences?

The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets