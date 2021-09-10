Binance US names Ant exec Shroder president

The US arm of Binance has appointed former Ant Group and Uber executive Brian Shroder president, replacing Brian Brooks who quit suddenly in August after just four months in the job.

Shroder will oversee the company’s strategy and execution, fundraising, business and corporate development as well as manage the firm's Legal, HR, and product and technology functions, says Binance.US.



Brooks quit a month ago, citing "differences over strategic direction" at the cryptocurrency exchange, which has been dogged by regulatory issues around the world, with watchdogs in the UK, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany and Thailand among those to take action over AML and consumer protection concerns.



In a statement, Shroder stresses that Binance.US has established itself as "regulatory compliant" as well as profitable, serving millions of customers.



During nearly three years at Ant Group, Shroder focused on growing and expanding the company’s operations and global partnerships. Prior to Ant, he was head of strategy and business development for Uber in their Asia Pacific region.



Shroder's brother Matt joined Binance in February 2020 as VP, global expansion operations.