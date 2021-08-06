Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Binance US chief Brooks quits after four months

Binance US chief Brooks quits after four months

Brian Brooks has quit as the US CEO of troubled crypto exchange Binance just four months into the job, citing "differences over strategic direction".

Brooks revealed the move on Twitter, adding that he wishes his former colleagues "much success".

The former Coinbase chief legal officer joined Binance in March after a stint as ACting Comptroller of the Currency.

However, his time at the firm has been dogged by regulatory issues around the world, with watchdogs in the UK, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany and Thailand among those to take action over AML and consumer protection concerns.

Last month Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao was moved to write a letter in which he describes compliance as a "journey".

Noting that the crypto industry and its regulation around the world has been evolving rapidly over the last four years, he said: "We humbly welcome more constructive guidance to help us to grow better".

