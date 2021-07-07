Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Binance

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Cryptocurrency Payments Wholesale banking Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Forced to suspend Sepa payments, Binance brings in new compliance director

Forced to suspend Sepa payments, Binance brings in new compliance director

In the face of regulatory woes in several countries, crypto exchange Binance has brought in eToro's Jonathan Farnell as director of compliance.

Last month the the UK's Financial Conduct Authority issued a consumer warning, barring Binance from carrying out any regulated activity in the country. Meanwhile, Japan has accused the firm of operating in the country illegally and Thailand has filed a criminal complaint for operating without a licence.

Earlier this week, Barclays suspended debit and credit card payments from UK customers to Binance and yesterday the company told customers that it has temporarily stopped Sepa payments "due to events beyond our control".

The firm has now hired industry veteran Farnell to boost its compliance team in Europe.

Says Farnell: "In putting users first, Binance has a culture that fosters innovation and promotes the creation of game-changing products. My efforts will focus on helping Binance develop these and driving further regulatory compliance in Europe and the development of regulated products.

“My role will also focus on ongoing collaborative relationships with regulators and partners, as well as keeping up with the changing requirements in the constantly evolving cryptocurrency ecosystem. The crypto industry is fast-paced and faces unique challenges and I look forward to helping Binance grow in the next stage of its journey.”

Meanwhile, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has been moved to write a letter in which he describes compliance as a "journey".

Noting that the crypto industry and its regulation around the world has been evolving rapidly over the last four years, he says that Binance has grown its compliance team and advisory board by 500% since last year, is forming compliance partnerships, and is localising operation to meet different rules in different markets.

"We humbly welcome more constructive guidance to help us to grow better," says Zhao.

Related Companies

Binance

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Cryptocurrency Payments Wholesale banking Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Survey Report] Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Beyond 2021 – Why infinite reinvention is key to digital transformation[Webinar] Beyond 2021 – Why infinite reinvention is key to digital transformation

Trending

Related News
Barclays stops UK card payments to Binance
/crypto

Barclays stops UK card payments to Binance

Hackers breach Binance to steal $40 million of bitcoin in a single transaction
/security

Hackers breach Binance to steal $40 million of bitcoin in a single transaction

Trending

  1. Chase customers become instant billionaires

  2. For Revolut, points means prizes

  3. Booking.com creates fintech unit

  4. Revolut chasing $1bn in fundraising - reports

  5. Barclays stops UK card payments to Binance

Research
See all reports »
Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

The Future of Payments 2021

The Future of Payments 2021

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud