Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Funding Circle

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Funding Circle CEO Samir Desai steps down

Funding Circle CEO Samir Desai steps down

Funding Circle CEO Samir Desai is stepping down, to be replaced by the small business lender's UK managing director Lisa Jacobs.

After 12 years in charge, co-founder Desai will move to a non-executive director role at the end of the year.

Jacobs joined Funding Circle in 2012 as chief strategy officer before moving to her current role. Previously, she was a financial services consultant at the Boston Consulting Group.

The transition comes as Funding Circle posts record first half numbers, with total income of £120.6 million and operating profit of £35.5 million, a swing from a £113.5 million loss for the same period the previous year.

The promising figures come after a tough couple of years for the company, which in 2020 had to lay off 125 staff as it scaled back its European operations after booking a £34.3 million writedown related to its Dutch and German divisions.

This month, the company also announced plans to launch a payment facility, FlexiPay, empowering customers with the ability to buy now pay later on any expense.

Says Jacobs: "We have achieved a great deal as a company so far, but the best is yet to come. Our machine learning and technology platform is transforming the small business borrowing experience and our new payment products, like FlexiPay, represent the next step in our mission to solve more funding problems for small businesses."

Related Companies

Funding Circle

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Impact Study] Refreshing Payment Orchestration for a digital future

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel[New Impact Study] Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Trending

Related News
Funding Circle launches BNPL product for business loans
/wholesale

Funding Circle launches BNPL product for business loans

Funding Circle retreats from Europe; lays off 125 staff
/payments

Funding Circle retreats from Europe; lays off 125 staff

Funding Circle hits $10bn lending milestone

16 Aug 2019

Funding Circle seeks £2 billion valuation for stockmarket debut

03 Sep 2018

Trending

  1. IOTA tapped by EU to enable region’s blockchain infrastructure

  2. Revolut plans to compete on ‘buy now, pay later’ market – Evening Standard

  3. Debt collection: The hidden downside of BNPL

  4. Hedera Hashgraph beats DLT competitors on energy consumption

  5. Yolt to close consumer app to focus on open banking tech platform

Research
See all reports »
Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity

Managed Services: Helping Banks refocus on Innovation and Growth

Managed Services: Helping Banks refocus on Innovation and Growth

Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel