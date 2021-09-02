Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Funding Circle

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Alternative finance BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Funding Circle launches BNPL product for business loans

Funding Circle launches BNPL product for business loans

Small business lender Funding Circle has launched its first payment facility, FlexiPay, empowering customers with the ability to buy now pay later on any expense.

FlexiPay enables businesses to spread any UK invoice or supplier payment over three months, with the initial payment made upfront on their behalf.

Launched in Beta and using the firm's instant decision lending technology, businesses can apply within minutes and approved customers can access between £2,000 and £30,000 almost immediately.

Alongside FlexiPay, Funding Circle is also opening a waitlist for firms interested in early access to a business charge card, with one per cent unlimited cashback and nothing to pay for 30 days to help manage their spending.

The new products come after a torrid time for the firm, which in March last year was forced to lay off 125 staff and scale back its European operations after booking a £34.3m writedown related to its Dutch and German divisions.

Related Companies

Funding Circle

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Alternative finance BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] From Surviving to Thriving: Digital Customer Engagement beyond Video Conferencing

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] From Surviving to Thriving: Digital Customer Engagement beyond Video Conferencing[New Impact Study] From Surviving to Thriving: Digital Customer Engagement beyond Video Conferencing

Trending

Related News
Funding Circle retreats from Europe; lays off 125 staff
/payments

Funding Circle retreats from Europe; lays off 125 staff

Funding Circle hits $10bn lending milestone
/startups

Funding Circle hits $10bn lending milestone

Funding Circle seeks £2 billion valuation for stockmarket debut

03 Sep 2018

Funding Circle readies £1 billion-plus stock market float

02 Jan 2018

P2P lender gets £40m boost from UK government

05 Jan 2017

Trending

  1. Celo launches $100m fund to support DeFi adoption

  2. ANZ, Citi, HSBC and Standard Chartered in the running for MAS digital currency prize

  3. Balance raises $25m for B2B digital checkout platform

  4. Ikea owner invests in BNPL firm Jifiti

  5. Amazon partners Affirm to offer customers BNPL option

Research
See all reports »
Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Cost of doing business as usual or an avoidable drain on margin?

Cost of doing business as usual or an avoidable drain on margin?

SMEs Front and Centre

SMEs Front and Centre