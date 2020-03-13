Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Funding Circle

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Funding Circle retreats from Europe; lays off 125 staff

Funding Circle retreats from Europe; lays off 125 staff

P2P lender Funding Circle is to lay off 125 staff as it scales back its European operations after booking a £34.3m writedown related to its Dutch and German divisions.

The job cuts will affect staff in Berlin and Amsterdam as the firm puts together a team of 25 employees to run its European operations from its London base.

The retreat from Europe comes as Funding Circle posts an £84 million loss for 2019 amid a tightening of lending criteria against higher risk loans. The London business reported an operating profit of £3 million in the second half of 2019, compared to a loss of £5.4 million for the half the year before.

The company is currently piloting an instant decision lending platform, including historical data on approximately one million loan applications from the last ten years, which it expects to roll out to approximately 50% of businesses by the end of 2020.

In a statement, the firm says: "In times of uncertainty, it’s important we are prepared to do the right thing for the long term future of the business—and the investors who lend through our platform—even if it means slowing growth or affecting our profitability in the short term.

"We will continue to take this approach in the future. While it’s too early to predict any impact of the ongoing development of the coronavirus, we are continuing to monitor the situation very closely and are prepared to make prudent and timely adjustments where necessary."

Shares in the lender, which have crashed as much as 87% since its stock market debut in 2018, dipped by a further 5.62% on the update.

Related Companies

Funding Circle

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Integrating data, automating processes to create value and opportunity

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions, [New Report] The Future of Regulation: 2020[New Report] The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

Trending Stories

Related News
Funding Circle hits $10bn lending milestone
/start ups

Funding Circle hits $10bn lending milestone

Funding Circle share price punished as demand for loans diminishes

Funding Circle share price punished as demand for loans diminishes

Funding Circle seeks £2 billion valuation for stockmarket debut

03 Sep 2018

P2P lender gets £40m boost from UK government

05 Jan 2017

Former ECB board member Asmussen joins Funding Circle

09 Mar 2016

Funding Circle moves into Europe with Zencap acquisition

20 Oct 2015

Funding Circle raises $150m

23 Apr 2015

Trending

  1. Revolut to apply for UK banking licence

  2. Barclays app now lets customers make payments from accounts with other banks

  3. Lloyds Banking Group signs five-year Google Cloud deal

  4. Metro Bank engages with Ezbob for small business lending platfrom

  5. BBVA moves to get more out of fintech partnerships

Research
See all papers »
The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies