/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Related Companies

European Commission equensWorldline SE

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Worldline to lead EU blockchain project

The European Commission has appointed Worldline to lead the 'TruBlo' project, aimed at using blockchain technology to to ensure the exchange of reliable content on social networks and in the media.

Introduced as part of the European Commission’s Next Generation Internet initiative, TruBlo is set to last three years and each of the projects that it will support will run for a maximum of 15 months.

It is estimated that up to 450 proposals will be assessed in three calls for proposals, of which 45 will be partially financed and nine carried through to completion.

The programme is open to researchers and developers from academia as well as from high tech companies, with a focus on developing trust and reputation models on blockhain and on mechanisms to increase transparency and trustworthiness of user generated genuine content.

Toni Paradell, R&D manager at Worldline Iberia & group coordinator for the TruBlo project, says: "The nine projects that are implemented will be key to creating trust models that power the exchange of content generated by individuals from any device. This is fundamental if we are to make the technologies part of our lives and increase our ability to drive an agile, effective and secure digital transformation environment”.

