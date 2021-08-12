Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Six Group AG

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Markets People
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
State Street&#39;s Newns takes over as CEO of SIX Digital Exchange

State Street's Newns takes over as CEO of SIX Digital Exchange

SIX Digital Exchange is to replace outgoing CEO Tim Grant with State Street veteran David Newns, as it awaits full regulatory approval for the launch of its new crypto operation.

The third CEO of SDX since last January, Newns will take over a stuttering project which is running way behind schedule, having initially been slated for launch in the first half of 2019.

SIX insists that technical development of the core platform is now complete and scaling for full operations underway.

Thomas Zeeb, chairman SDX and member of the executive board, SIX, states: “Once we receive regulatory approval we will need to be ready to ramp up operations, client onboarding and deployment. As with any infrastructure, success will be defined by scale, and our challenge going forward will be to develop the relationships and partnerships - ecosystem, if you will - that will enable us to offer our clients what they are really looking for in challenging times: New services and products for their clients.”

Newns has a strong track record in capital markets, having spent the past four years as global head of State Street's GlobalLink platform, which includes the FXConnect, and Currenex trading platforms.

He will be taking over from Tim Grant, who has moved to pastures new, popping up at Galaxy Digital, as its first head of Europe.

Says Zeeb, “I thoroughly enjoyed working with Tim and his team at SDX and now look forward to working with David as we take SDX into the next stage of maturity and development. David brings with him the background and experience to take us forward and extend the reach of the SDX platform throughout the industry.”

Related Companies

Six Group AG

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Markets People
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Stemming the tide of Social Engineering Scams with Behavioural Insights

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Modernise, Innovate and Transform on the Cloud[Webinar] Modernise, Innovate and Transform on the Cloud

Trending

Related News
SIX takes stake in crypto trading platform Omniex
/crypto

SIX takes stake in crypto trading platform Omniex

SIX acquires stake in securities token issuer daura

SIX acquires stake in securities token issuer daura

SIX Digital Exchange launches DLT-based trading and settlement prototype

23 Sep 2019

SIX acquires stake in digital ID startup PXL Vision

02 Jul 2019

SIX selects R3 Corda for new digital asset exchange

07 Mar 2019

SIX lists crypto-basket

22 Nov 2018

SIX to build digital asset trading, settlement and custody service

06 Jul 2018

Trending

  1. HSBC to issue accessible vertical cards

  2. Scotiabank converts credit card repayments into BNPL instalment plans

  3. LSE blames corrupted server for &quot;unacceptable&quot; Eikon outages

  4. JPMorgan Chase unveils request for pay service

  5. Binance US chief Brooks quits after four months

Research
See all reports »
SMEs Front and Centre

SMEs Front and Centre

Love Change: The Dynamics of Modern Leadership

Love Change: The Dynamics of Modern Leadership

Stemming the tide of Social Engineering Scams with Behavioural Insights

Stemming the tide of Social Engineering Scams with Behavioural Insights